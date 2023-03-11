Intense areas of snow set up right over Central and Southern Iowa Saturday mid-morning and afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were common, with many areas around Polk and Dallas counties at 5 to 6 inches of snow through 4 PM.

Ever so slightly less humidity at the ground compared to Thursday, as well as better lift above the ground, created a situation where heavy snow was able to outrun melting snow on the ground and push accumulations well into significant ranges.

Pavement temperatures remained mild to start, so much of the snow on roads has melted somewhat, turning roads to slush, or slush underneath a layer of snow. This has created slippery conditions, with lots of sliding or difficulty restarting at intersections.

While the snow should gradually end west to east as we approach 6 to 8 pm, temperatures will drop into the 20s after dark, with much of the slush and puddles freezing, creating icy conditions on the roads.

Use extra caution tonight and tomorrow while traveling.

Polk City 6.0″

Windsor Heights 5.8″

Adel 5.0″

Woodward 5.0″