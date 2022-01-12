HEAVY SNOW ON THE WAY FRIDAY

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for all of Central Iowa on Friday into Saturday morning. Snow will begin to pick up in Central Iowa between 9 AM and noon on Friday, which, while leaving the morning commute in good shape, will lead to significant issues for the evening drivetime.

Snow totals are going to be significant, with much of NW, Central and South Central Iowa receiving at least 5 to 6 inches of snow. Totals will likely be lower over northeast Iowa, with the heaviest totals especially likely north of I-80 or Highway 30 and west of I-35.

Snow will be ongoing through the evening commute, and winds will also begin to pick up as we head past sunset. Gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range are likely, with most roads 100% covered. The snow will also be significantly heavier and wetter than the New Year’s Day snow, especially early on due to warmer temperatures. Expect slushy conditions initially and use caution while clearing walks and driveways with the extra water weight in this round of snow.