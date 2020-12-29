Heavy Snow Arrives in Central Iowa Causing Travel and Visibility Issues

Road conditions and issues with visibility are making for dangerous travel conditions across central Iowa. Heavy snow is collecting on the roads, causing slippery surfaces.

Dozens of weather-related accidents have been reported in the Des Moines metro and drivers are being advised to stay off the roads if they don’t have to travel.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says conditions are not favorable for driving and underneath the snow is a layer of ice on the roads. The ISP has already responded to around 25 accidents in western and central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has plows out working to improve conditions but many can’t keep up with how fast the snow is falling.

Keep up to date with the storm:

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson is out in West Des Moines and reports visibility just north of I-235 on 22nd Street is very poor.