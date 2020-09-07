Heavy Derecho Damage Continues to Shutter Newton’s Largest Parks

NEWTON, Iowa — Nearly a month has gone by since the derecho ripped through Iowa, but heavy damage continues to keep Newton’s three largest parks closed.

“It’s strictly due to safety reasons. Some of them as a staff we can’t even be around because it is so dangerous. With families and kids it is just best to keep everyone out a little while longer,” said Nick Cummins, Newton’s parks operations superintendent.

Maytag, Woodland and Sunset parks remain closed four weeks after 100 mph winds whipped through Jasper County and much of the state on Aug. 10. Due to that widespread damage throughout the city, resources have been needed to clean up streets and homes before the parks system is tended to.

One-hundred-year-old trees and large branches remain down in three of Newton’s largest parks, rendering them too dangerous for public use. A group called the Friends of Newton Parks hopes a fundraiser can help the parks and recreation department with severe damage repair and the equipment needed to safely reopen the parks.

“The park had been a nice physical and mental release for people. My husband and I come and take a walk and do the dog park and you picnic because it is not in the house and so those things, people really need that,” said Jessica Lowe Vokes, who serves as the Friends of Newton Parks president.

To help the Newton Parks and Recreation Department a monetary donation can be sent to the Jasper Community Foundation – Friends of Newton Parks PO BOX 844 Newton, IA 50208 -Memo- “storm relief”

These funds will be dedicated to helping with storm recovery only.