‘Heartwarming,’ Metro Pharmacist Says of Elderly Offering Their Vaccine Appointment for Children

URBANDALE, Iowa — “Be patient.” John Forbes, owner and pharmacist of Medicaid Pharmacy in Urbandale, has had to offer those words too often as customers clamor for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Forbes, who is also a part-time Democratic state representative, said the shortage of vaccines has also brought out the best in the some people.

“It’s very heartwarming to see an 80-year-old man come in and willing to give up his vaccine for his 45 year old daughter, who is a teacher in the Des Moines public schools,” Forbes said of the gesture.

Forbes said that his pharmacy is largely focused right now on giving second doses to the 800 people who have come in over the past month, as well as older Iowans. Researchers believe the vaccine is most effective if people get two doses within three to four weeks of each other.

“It does get very frustrating sometimes. And it gets stressful,” Forbes said of the process to find available vaccines for people. “People do end up getting upset sometimes with it, because we aren’t able to get the vaccine for them. But you just have to have patience.”

The state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, provides information about vaccinations administered by county.

Patience runs thin for Iowans as they deal with the vaccine scarcity in the state. Iowa’s share of the doses through the federal government is one of the lowest in the country, even though the state is among the highest death rates.

On Tuesday–two months after vaccines began to arrive in Iowa–the state’s two U.S. senators sent a letter to the Biden administration asking why the allotment was so small.

