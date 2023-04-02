IOWA CITY, Iowa — Thousands of Iowa Hawkeyes fans packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for a chance to see the university’s women’s basketball team bring home a championship on the big screen. Unfortunately, Hawkeye fans would not get their happy ending.

Iowa fell to LSU 102-85 in Dallas while more than five thousand fans watched from Iowa City. The crowd loudly cheered whenever the Hawkeyes scored, but their home court advantage did not translate through the jumbotron screen.

While the Hawkeyes could not win the university’s first basketball championship, fans who came to Carver-Hawkeye said they’re proud of the team’s run through the tournament.

“I was Herky the Hawk here for two and a half years. I was Herky for Lisa Bluder’s first couple seasons and went with them the first time Lisa went to the tournament,” said Mike Huguelet. “Going from when they were starting out and getting the foundation built to now is amazing.”

“It’s great just for the game of girl’s basketball,” said Nyla Bevy. “Caitlin and the team have done so much for the game this year. It’s everything.”

“For these girls to step up and do what they’ve done…not just this year, but the last couple of years with the culture and the inspiration they have created…it’s just amazing,” said Chad Fountain.

Iowa finished the season with a record of 31 wins and 7 losses. Their finish as national runners-up is the best finish in program history.