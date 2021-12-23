‘Heart of Gold Toy Drive’ provides for Marshalltown families this holiday season

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A man with a “heart of gold” is making sure families don’t go without this Christmas season.

“I get a lot of joy out of helping people in the community that’s why I do it,” Blaine Fisher said. “It’s the best time of the year to give.”

Fisher collected $7,000 worth of toys, food, and personal care products in his fourth annual ‘Heart of Gold Toy Drive.’ He even got a donation from his favorite team, the Chicago Bears.

He gave all that he collected to the Salvation Army, and they distributed the items to 300 kids in the area.

Captain Pam Kasten, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Marshalltown, said they wouldn’t be able to help as many people without donations like this one, and hopes Blaine’s effort inspires others.

“No matter who you are or what your background is, you can give in one way or another,” Kasten said. “The donations that come in these eight weeks whether they’re toys, or food, or financial donations really keep the programs going not only here in Marshalltown, but across the country.”

There’s still time to help the Salvation Army this holiday season by donating to the Red Kettles or signing up to be a bell ringer.