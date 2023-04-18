FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two teens charged in the murder of a Fairfield teacher are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller (WHO 13)

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber in November of 2021. The body of the high school Spanish teacher was found in a city park after she was reported missing.

Goodale and Miller, who were both 16 at the time of the murder, are scheduled for hearings at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

This comes after a hearing late last month where prosecutors informed the court that Goodale has turned state’s evidence and will be called as a witness to testify against Miller during Miller’s trial.

Miller’s hearing begins at 9:00 a.m. and Goodale’s is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

