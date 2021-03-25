Hearing Thursday for Des Moines Man Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Des Moines man who participated in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Doug Jensen was captured on video leading a charge of rioters at police inside the Capitol. His charges were upgraded last month after investigators learned he was carrying a knife while breaking into the closed building.

He is charged with:

Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Thursday’s hearing is a status conference in Jensen’s case.

Prosecutors say he hasn’t given up his violent anti-government views and are asking that he remain in custody until trial.