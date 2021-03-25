Hearing Thursday for Des Moines Man Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Des Moines man who participated in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
Doug Jensen was captured on video leading a charge of rioters at police inside the Capitol. His charges were upgraded last month after investigators learned he was carrying a knife while breaking into the closed building.
He is charged with:
- Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Thursday’s hearing is a status conference in Jensen’s case.
Prosecutors say he hasn’t given up his violent anti-government views and are asking that he remain in custody until trial.