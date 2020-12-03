Health Professionals Hope to Gain African Americans Trust Concerning COVID-19 Vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa – According to a recent study many African Americans are weary about signing up for clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine however, one African American man has decided to join the study.

“I felt like that it probably would be a good thing for me to invest [and] try to help further this study along to see how it effects our people,” said clinical trial volunteer Roger Bryant.

Since Bryant started the trials he said he has experienced little side effects.

“First starting off I had headaches a couple of times and I had a little temperature or elevated temperature but outside of that I didn’t have any symptoms,” said Bryant.

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, Black adults have fewer positive views of medical scientists than Hispanic and white adults.

“Even when the vaccine comes out for COVID, and it might be very well proven, safety wise but still the belief and the trust from the African American community is going to be low enough that many people won’t go out and take it,” said Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Broadlawns Medical Center Dr. Yogesh Shah.

Historically, the legacy of Henrietta Lacks and the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment is a major reason why African Americans lack trust in the medical community.

However, health care professionals believe educating black communities about the vaccine will make a difference.

“When the vaccine comes out we’ll reach out to the community through maybe churches,” said Dr. Shah. “And then we’ll talk more about the impact and the positive knowledge about the vaccine,”

Bryant believes taking part in the clinical trials will benefit both him and his family.

“I want to be around to see my children. So, I’m willing to do my part.”

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics said so far, the state has exceeded its number of African American and Hispanic participants for the clinical trials.