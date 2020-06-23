Health Officials Urge Parents to #CallYourPediatrician After Immunization Rates Drop Dangerously Low

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care officials say postponements of routine check-ups for children during the COVID-19 pandemic have immunization rates dropping to dangerously low levels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from mid-March to mid-April, pediatricians ordered 2.5 million fewer doses of vaccines and 250,000 fewer doses of measles-containing vaccines, compared to the same period in 2019.

Blank Children’s Hospital pediatrician Dr. Nathan Boonstra said postponing those doctor visits at first was the right thing to do, but now that the curve is flattening in Iowa it’s time to get back into the clinics and get caught up on vaccines.

“We were making sure that we were covering all our bases, making sure we did as much as we could to flatten the curve initially, and now that has started to happen. We still very much think that social distancing is extremely important, wearing a mask or a face shield in public is extremely important, but those critical services like medical appointments and things like that, those can’t be delayed forever. We have our chance now and have done a great job of making sure that our clinics are safe,” Dr. Boonstra said.

Steps are being taken. For example at Blank Children’s Hospital, “well” patients are seen during the day for vaccines or check ups, and those with ill symptoms will be seen only in the afternoon to allow proper cleaning overnight. Of course they are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and are doing tele-health services when possible.

Dr. Boonstra said there is a silver lining to this drop in immunizations and it’s that most of the people who have delayed vaccines want them but just wanted to play it safe once the United States started to have COVID-19 community spread. Of course, there are still anti-vaxxers out there who are openly choosing to not immunize, which health experts say is risky for all.

“Right now we’re kind of getting a little bit of a taste of a world without with one vaccine that we very much need, and don’t have, and how that is impacting everybody and how many deaths that’s causing, how many hospitalizations that’s causing. To think that this is the case with so many diseases we don’t have to worry about it,” Dr. Boonstra said. “So I really do think that we’re looking at a situation where the anti-vaccine movement has never had a lot of good arguments, facts and data, but now we’re looking at where it’s just immediately obvious that vaccines work, and that they’re safe, and that we should be getting them on time.”

Dr. Boonstra said getting these vaccines can also help your children stay healthy overall during this pandemic.

“When it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines are going to help us not have things happening at the same time. Nobody wants to get COVID-19 and also whooping cough at the same time. Nobody wants to get COVID-19 and influenza in the fall. So if we can stay up to date on our vaccines, we’re going to be able to stay healthier through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Boonstra said. “Some of these vaccines may prevent some complications with COVID-19 as well. So for example, kids get immunizations against certain kinds of pneumonia, which we know pneumonia is a complication of COVID-19. So everything that we can do to make sure that we have good immunization rates across the table is important.”

If you are behind on your children’s vaccines it’s best to get in as soon as possible to get caught up. It’s critical for infants to get immunizations on time, according to Dr. Boonstra. While it’s not as time-sensitive the older the child gets, pediatricians say waiting is only putting those at risk.

“We don’t want it to be a situation where we have this gap in immunizations for a longer period of time because that’s gonna lead outbreaks. So the #CallYourPediatrician campaign is trying to make sure that now, after a lot of the parts of the United States and in Iowa have started to flatten out and now that we’ve started to make all the changes in our clinics, people know when we see kids it’s safe. We want those families to give us a call and we want to make sure that we’re getting them in a timely manner so they get their vaccines on time,” Dr. Boonstra said.

For more on the #CallYourPediatrician campaign by the American Academy of Pediatrics click here.