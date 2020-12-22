Health Officials: It’s Not Too Late for Iowans to Get Flu Vaccine

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — As we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to the public, health officials are reminding people to get one that is available: the flu vaccine.

The Polk County Health Department has a drive-up flu clinic in their parking lot at 1907 Carpenter Avenue where people can get vaccinated in their car. Public Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner Davis wants people to know it’s not too late to get one.

“It’s incredibly important to get your flu shot this year because individuals can get flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” Aigner Davis said. “That is incredibly scary for their health, because we know that the flu does not discriminate. It affects the young, the old, the healthy, the sick.”

Since September, the department has given around 5,000 flu shots. That’s lower than they’ve seen in past years.

“Part of our outreach is we hold community based flu clinics,” Aigner Davis said. “And this year with COVID-19, we were not really able to do that. So our numbers from those clinics decreased significantly.”

Aigner Davis wants people to know it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and it’s not something you want to put off either. That’s because it takes about ten to 14 days for it to be effective. Also, there has to be at least 14 days between when people get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

With flu season being very unpredictable, Aigner Davis explains this is something you can do that’s preventative.

“By getting your flu shot you’re keeping yourself healthy, you’re helping others to stay around you healthy, and also you’re helping to ease the burden on our medical system” Aigner Davis said. “Just think about what would happen if we had a flu outbreak and our numbers in COVID increase. This is a very big burden that our hospitals cannot handle.”

Polk County’s drive-up flu clinic will be outdoors until Dec. 28 before it’s moved indoors. No sign up is required, you can just walk in and get a flu shot. They ask you to bring your insurance card. Without insurance, the flu vaccine is $25 and the high dose is $50.

Polk County Health Department is optimistic they’ll start distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in mid 2021, and they’ll use a similar setup as the drive-up flu clinic.