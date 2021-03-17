Health Leader Praises ‘Relationships’ on Day Before Iowa’s Largest Mass Vaccination Clinic

JOHNSTON, Iowa — On the day that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that significant expected increases in COVID-19 vaccines should allow her to make every person at least 18 years of age eligible for a vaccine beginning April 5th, a Webster County health leader prepared for another significant milestone.

“We will be providing 300 vaccinations an hour,” Webster County Public Health Director Kari Prescott said of what she has organized for Thursday at Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge. “We will be providing 1,770 vaccinations,” Prescott said of the vaccination clinic.

Prescott used her entire weekly allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to supply the clinic. She said a host of professionals including health care nurses, retired nurses and school nurses will assist in the immunization effort.

“I need to stress these important relationships are imperative to the success of our public health department,” Prescott said.

The clinic will be open to people who are over the age of 65, along with those under 65 who have chronic medical conditions. People need to sign up for an appointment with the county health department.

Iowa’s coronavirus website shows that people have already received more than 1.1 million doses of a virus vaccine statewide.