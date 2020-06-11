Health Care’s Future Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the state opens back up while COVID-19 cases continue to be diagnosed in the state, many are wondering what this means for health care.

Chief Physician Quality Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center, Dr. Nicole Gilg Gachiani says it’s likely that there won’t be a vaccine for the coronavirus for at least the next year. So hospitals are focused on how to operate as normal as possible while the pandemic lasts.

“It’s not so much getting back to our old version of normal but how do we best prepare for this new normal, where we can go back to ensuring safety for our staff but more importantly for patients, for the community,” Dr. Gilg Gachiani said.

Both Broadlawns Medical Center and UnityPoint Health said they will keep the same safety measures through the end of the year. This includes requiring staff to wear PPE, suggesting patients wear masks when entering the facility, six feet social distancing, and still holding virtual waiting rooms as well as telehealth appointments.

Cleaning measures will also remain robust at both healthcare centers.

Dr. Gilg Gachiani says the medical community nationwide is worried about a possible spike in non-COVID related illnesses since many hospitals have stopped conducting screenings to lend all resources to fighting the coronavirus.

Broadlawns said their mission right now is assuring the public it’s safe to come back to their facility to receive exams such as mammograms, and colonoscopies to prevent outbreaks of another illness.

UnityPoint said they still aren’t conducting screenings that aren’t related to COVID-19, but understand the severity of checking in on a patient’s overall health.

“I don’t want to put them at risk, but at the same time some people you need to see you need to get their labs, you need to check their vitals sometimes. And those are ways that we stay ahead of their problems rather than meet them when they’re in crisis,” UnityPoint nurse practitioner, Janae Brown said.