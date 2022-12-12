DES MOINES, IOWA — We may be heading into the dead of winter in central Iowa, but the 80/35 Music Festival is sending warm thoughts on this December day with the announcement of the lineup for their 2023 summer festival.
The two-day show will take place in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park on July 7th and 8th, 2023. Forty acts will appear across four stages, three of which are free. The War on Drugs will headline on Friday night. Hip-hop legend Big Boi – also known as half of Outkast – will headline on Saturday night.
Here are the first round of bands announced by organizers on Monday:
Friday July 7th
- The War on Drugs
- Sudan Archives
- Deerhoof
- Ric Wilson
- Gustaf
- House of Large Sizes
- Elizabeth Moen
- Tayls
Saturday July 8th
- Big Boi
- Cautious Clay
- Blu DeTiger
- Thumpasaurus
- William Elliott Whitmore
- Etran de L’Aïr
- Disq
- McKinley Dixon
- Ax and the Hatchetmen
- Kiss the Tiger
- Ancient Posse
- Emma Butterworth
More bands will be announced early next year, promoters say.
Tickets are on sale now for the festival.