DES MOINES, IOWA — We may be heading into the dead of winter in central Iowa, but the 80/35 Music Festival is sending warm thoughts on this December day with the announcement of the lineup for their 2023 summer festival.

The two-day show will take place in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park on July 7th and 8th, 2023. Forty acts will appear across four stages, three of which are free. The War on Drugs will headline on Friday night. Hip-hop legend Big Boi – also known as half of Outkast – will headline on Saturday night.

Here are the first round of bands announced by organizers on Monday:

Friday July 7th

The War on Drugs

Sudan Archives

Deerhoof

Ric Wilson

Gustaf

House of Large Sizes

Elizabeth Moen

Tayls

Saturday July 8th

Big Boi

Cautious Clay

Blu DeTiger

Thumpasaurus

William Elliott Whitmore

Etran de L’Aïr

Disq

McKinley Dixon

Ax and the Hatchetmen

Kiss the Tiger

Ancient Posse

Emma Butterworth

More bands will be announced early next year, promoters say.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival.