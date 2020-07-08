Head of ISEA Calls President Trump’s School Re-Opening Plan ‘Irresponsible’

Iowa — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is considering cutting federal funding from states that don’t welcome students back to classrooms in the fall.

The president’s threat comes as educators and leaders across the country finalize their plans to welcome kids back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in the spring.

Mike Beranek, President of the Iowa State Education Association, says that goal is what everyone wants but it may not be attainable on the president’s schedule.