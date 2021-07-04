‘He was so happy’: Algona Police Department celebrates 5-year-old’s birthday

ALGONA, Iowa — The Algona Police Department showed up to surprise a little boy for his birthday last month.

Brandi Diers says her son Landon Diers admires police officers, and a few months before his fifth birthday, he asked his mother if he could have police-themed party.

“We decided to invite all the police officers in town to come up and have a meal and to help celebrate his birthday, so it kind of just kept growing and growing,” said Brandi.

Algona police officer John Emswiler said Landon came to the police department to invite officers to his party. Emswiler took it a step further by extending Landon’s invitation to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

“Once the police officers showed up, they all walked in together, and he was like a kid on Christmas,” said Brandi. “It was like he was seeing Santa for the first time. His face lit up. He ran over. He handed out the little goodie bags he had made for them. He loved it.”

While Landon enjoyed celebrating his birthday with the police, Emswiler was just happy to put a smile on his face.

“I think it’s important, especially with the little ones, to keep connected with them and let them know we’re their friends. We’re here for them and do things with them whenever we can,” Emswiler said.