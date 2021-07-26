‘He just ran’: Highland Park business owner reacts after driver crashed vehicle, fled on foot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is searching for a driver who damaged city property after crashing in the Highland Park neighborhood last Friday.

Last Friday, surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment a Chevy Malibu heading northbound on 6th Avenue swerved into the southbound lane and onto a sidewalk. The video showed the vehicle hitting two light poles and a steel sign. One light pole fell and damaged a storefront’s window, according to a witness.

The owner of the Slow Down Coffee Co. witnessed the crash. He said the vehicle eventually came to a stop after it hit another light pole, and then the driver ran away from the scene.

“The driver then got out of the car and tried to push it back into the road to drive away and was unsuccessful. Everybody warned him not to touch anything, and then he just ran,” said Drew Kelso, the owner of the Slow Down Coffee Co.

The Des Moines Police Department says the driver is still at large. If you know anything, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers or the Des Moines Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370.