Hazmat crews responding to chemical leak in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa – Crews from the Ankeny and Des Moines fire departments are on the scene of a hazardous materials leak at an Ankeny business.

The call came in around 8:00 a.m. Friday about a leak at Dohrn Transfer Company at 2129 SE Hulsizer Road. Division Chief Daniel Schellhase tells WHO 13 a container inside a semi-trailer was leaking liquid peroxide.

Fire crews from Ankeny responded and isolated the area because of the flammability of the substance. They called in the hazmat squad from the Des Moines Fire Department for help in mitigating the issue.

A portion of SE Hulsizer Road is closed from SE Lorenz to SE Dalbey.

Schellhase says the area could be closed off for a few hours.

There’s currently no danger to the public and no injuries have been reported but residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Once emergency crews are done on the scene, Schellhase says a chemical company will be called in to clean up the spill.