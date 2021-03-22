Hawkeyes Trail Ducks by 10 at Halftime

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots on Oregon guard Amauri Hardy (11) during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes head into halftime trailing the Oregon Ducks 56 to 46.

In a high-scoring first half, Luka Garza netted the lion’s share of Iowa’s points with 22. Patrick McCaffery contributed 8 points and Joe Wieskamp scored 7 in the first half.

Oregon ended the half on a 10-0 run. Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each have 14 points for the Ducks.

