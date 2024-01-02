Iowa’s Tory Taylor is now the NCAA’s all-time leading punter in a single season. He needed 20 yards coming into the game, and he netted 62 on his first of the Citrus Bowl.

He broke a record that stood for 85 years, and 4,479 is the new number punters will have to chase if they want to catch the Hawkeyes’ unanimous All-American.

“Stats are sometimes misleading, but at the end of the day to kind of have that is pretty good on the resume for sure,” Taylor said.

“Tory’s work ethic, his attention to detail — the pride that he has in his performance. By doing all those things, he’s set a great example for younger guys,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“I think this guy’s the best punter in the country — so how’d that happen? It just didn’t fall out of the sky.”

“Some guys kind of just do things cause they’re good at it, whereas I love punting and, as coach said, I never wanted to let my teammates down, so it’s really the little stuff and the finer details that really help you progress as a player.” Taylor added.

Taylor will now pursue the NFL, but to say he left a legacy in Iowa City would be an understatement.