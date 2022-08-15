DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2022 college football season will begin with some familiar names at the top of the AP Top 25 poll and the Iowa Hawkeyes lurking just outside the list.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will begin the season in the #1 spot, followed by fellow perennial championship favorites Ohio State, defending-champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

The Iowa Hawkeyes start the season in the ‘Others receiving votes’ paragraph. The Hawkeyes are in 28th place with 163 ‘points’ – 61 points shy of 25th-ranked BYU. The Iowa State Cyclones did not receive any votes in the preseason poll. The Nebraska Cornhuskers received a single vote.

Here is the full poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburg Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160), LSU (55), Fresno State (32), Minnesota (31), UCF (27), Purdue (17), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Florida (14), Kansas State (14), North Carolina (9), Boise State (5), Air Force (4), Appalachian State (4), South Carolina (2), UCLA (2), San Diego State (2), Utah State (2), Nebraska (1)