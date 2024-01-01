ORLANDO, FLORIDA — The worst offense in college football lived up to its billing once again in the Citrus Bowl on Monday as the Iowa Hawkeyes were shutout for their second consecutive game, ending the 2024 season and Brian Ferentz’s tenure as offensive coordinator in Iowa City. A rare change of quarterback in the fourth quarter by the Hawkeyes wasn’t enough to overcome three quarters of lifeless, turnover-filled ball from starter Deacon Hill as the Volunteers cruised to a 35-0 victory, the Hawkeyes’ biggest loss of the year.

The Hawkeyes traded punts with Tennessee in the first two series – with Iowa’s Tory Taylor breaking an NCAA record for punting yards in a season on his first kick. In their second series on offense, the Hawkeyes drove down to the red zone, but Deacon Hill would throw an interception in the end zone to end the drive with no points. That was the closest the Hawkeyes would to scoring all day.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, making his first career start, spent the afternoon dicing up the Hawkeye defense. He finished the game with 151 yards passing with 1 TD and 27 yards rushing, including three more TDs.

The third of Iamaleava’s TDs came after Deacon Hill fumbled at his own two-yard line. On their ensuing offensive drive, Hill would throw an interception to James Pearce, Jr. that was returned for a touchdown. That would be Hill’s final play of the game.

Backup QB Marco Lainez entered for the Hawkeyes to start the 4th quarter. He would lead the Hawkeyes on two drives but failed to reach the end zone. Lainez finished the day as the Hawkeyes’ leading rusher with 51 yards on 6 carries. He completed just two-of-seven passes for four yards.

The Hawkeyes finish the season 10-4 with back-to-back shutout losses. The Hawkeyes have not scored an offensive touchdown since the second quarter of their November 24th game against Nebraska. It will be up to a new offensive coordinator to break that ten quarter TD drought as the contract of Brian Ferentz – son of head coach Kirk Ferentz – expires after the season. A replacement has not been named. The Hawkeyes finished dead last amongst all FBS schools in yards per game in 2023. Only three schools averaged fewer points per game.