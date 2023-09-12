Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, recording four tackles and breaking up a pass in the Hawkeyes’ 20-13 win at Iowa State.

Castro’s pick 6 in the second quarter was the Hawkeyes’ first of the season — the 16th consecutive season with an interception returned for a touchdown. It’s the second longest active streak in college football, behind Utah.

Iowa (2-0) hosts Western Michigan (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.