Minnesota center Liam Robbins catches a pass in front of Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 86-71. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Iowa Hawkeyes remain the number-five team in the nation in the new AP Men’s Basketball Poll released on Monday.

The top six remained unchanged in the poll with Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Texas ranking ahead of the Hawkeyes and Kansas staying in the sixth position.

The undefeated Drake Bulldogs didn’t crack the Top 25 but did receive 42 votes, good enough for 32nd place in the poll.

You can see full poll results from the AP here.