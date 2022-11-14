Iowa’s Monika Czinano was named the first Big Ten Player of the Week of the 2022-23 season on Monday after helping the No. 4 Hawkeyes win three games.

Czinano scored 36 points and shot 66 percent from the field in Iowa’s overtime win over Drake on Sunday. She also recorded her seventh career double-double with 11 rebounds.

Czinano is averaging 23.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and is shooting 69 percent from the field through three games. Czinano ranks fourth in country in field goals made with 27.

She also has the fifth most points in the NCAA with 69.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) play at Kansas State (2-0) on Thursday at 8 p.m.