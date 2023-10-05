IOWA — The Big Ten is expanding to 18 schools with the addition of four new members in 2024, but the new additions won’t cost the Iowa Hawkeyes trophy matchups with three border rivals.
The Big Ten announced its conference opponent lineup for the next five seasons on Thursday. The schedule includes the addition of four new members: Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC. While incorporating the new schools into the scheduling mix, the Big Ten is also promising to preserve a dozen historic rivalries for at least the next five years.
Those rivalries include three Hawkeye trophy games:
- Illinois vs Northwestern
- Illinois vs Purdue
- Indiana vs Purdue
- Iowa vs Minnesota – Floyd of Rosedale
- Iowa vs Nebraska – Heroes Trophy
- Iowa vs Wisconsin – Heartland Trophy
- Michigan vs Michigan State
- Michigan vs Ohio State
- Maryland vs Rutgers
- Minnesota vs Wisconsin
- Oregon vs Washington
- UCLA vs USC
Each Big Ten team will play nine intraconference games per season. The final schedule for each school with game dates will be released at a later date.
Here is the full lineup of Big Ten opponents through the 2028 season: