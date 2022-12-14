IOWA — Jack Campbell is inarguably one of the greatest linebackers in college football right now – a fact cemented by his latest All-American honors. Campbell was named to the First Team by the American Football Coaches Association, completing his sweep of All-American honors. Campbell can now call himself a unanimous consensus All-American – the third straight Hawkeye to do so.

Campbell’s postseason trophy list includes first-team All-American honors from Walter Camp, FWAA, Sporting News, the Associated Press, and now the AFCA. He was named the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year and Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. Perhaps most impressively, he won the William V. Campbell Trophy as college football’s top scholar-athlete.

Campbell follows Daviyon Nixon and Tyler Linderbaum as the Iowa Hawkeyes’ third straight unanimous consensus All-American. He is the 13th Hawkeye in history to do so.