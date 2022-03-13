IOWA — The newly crowned Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to Buffalo next in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The 5th Hawkeyes will take on the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes won their third Big Ten Tournament title in school history earlier in the day, knocking off the Purdue Boilermakers 75-66 in the title game in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray set a tournament scoring record, adding 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team in both stats again. The Hawkeyes win the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

The Hawkeyes enter the NCAA tournament with a 26-9 record after the Big Ten tournament. The Richmond Spiders are the biggest surprise team in the field, earning their spot with an upset victory in their conference tournament.