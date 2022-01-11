Hawkeyes finish in Top 25 of AP college football poll

Now that the NCAA Division I college football season is over, the Associated Press has released its final standings and the Iowa Hawkeyes have made the Top 25.
The Hawkeyes started off the season at #18 and rose to #2 in Week 7. But after finishing with a 10-4 overall record capped by losses in the Big Ten Championship game and the Citrus Bowl, Iowa ended the season at #23.
The Iowa State Cyclones began the season with their highest ranking ever, #7, but were unable to stay in the Top 25 past Week 4. The Cyclones finished the season with an overall record of 7-6 and a loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.
View the entire final AP Top 25 below.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (61)
|14-1
|1525
|3
|2. Alabama
|13-2
|1464
|1
|3. Michigan
|12-2
|1361
|2
|4. Cincinnati
|13-1
|1349
|4
|5. Baylor
|12-2
|1259
|6
|6. Ohio St.
|11-2
|1247
|7
|7. Oklahoma St.
|12-2
|1177
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|11-2
|1039
|5
|9. Michigan St.
|11-2
|1026
|11
|10. Oklahoma
|11-2
|966
|14
|11. Mississippi
|10-3
|926
|8
|12. Utah
|10-4
|851
|10
|13. Pittsburgh
|11-3
|741
|13
|14. Clemson
|10-3
|538
|19
|15. Wake Forest
|11-3
|533
|20
|16. Louisiana-Lafayette
|13-1
|517
|16
|17. Houston
|12-2
|513
|21
|18. Kentucky
|10-3
|446
|25
|19. BYU
|10-3
|435
|12
|20. NC State
|9-3
|382
|18
|21. Arkansas
|9-4
|371
|22
|22. Oregon
|10-4
|364
|15
|23. Iowa
|10-4
|171
|17
|24. Utah St.
|11-3
|163
|–
|25. San Diego St.
|12-2
|137
|–
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.