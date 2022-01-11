Hawkeyes finish in Top 25 of AP college football poll

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) huddles with teammates before a play against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Now that the NCAA Division I college football season is over, the Associated Press has released its final standings and the Iowa Hawkeyes have made the Top 25.

The Hawkeyes started off the season at #18 and rose to #2 in Week 7. But after finishing with a 10-4 overall record capped by losses in the Big Ten Championship game and the Citrus Bowl, Iowa ended the season at #23.

The Iowa State Cyclones began the season with their highest ranking ever, #7, but were unable to stay in the Top 25 past Week 4. The Cyclones finished the season with an overall record of 7-6 and a loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.

View the entire final AP Top 25 below.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (61)14-115253
2. Alabama13-214641
3. Michigan12-213612
4. Cincinnati13-113494
5. Baylor12-212596
6. Ohio St.11-212477
7. Oklahoma St.12-211779
8. Notre Dame11-210395
9. Michigan St.11-2102611
10. Oklahoma11-296614
11. Mississippi10-39268
12. Utah10-485110
13. Pittsburgh11-374113
14. Clemson10-353819
15. Wake Forest11-353320
16. Louisiana-Lafayette13-151716
17. Houston12-251321
18. Kentucky10-344625
19. BYU10-343512
20. NC State9-338218
21. Arkansas9-437122
22. Oregon10-436415
23. Iowa10-417117
24. Utah St.11-3163
25. San Diego St.12-2137

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.

