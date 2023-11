Iowa kicker Drew Stevens was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after his game-winning field goal with 14 seconds left beat Northwestern at Wrigley Field, the conference announced Monday.

Stevens leads the team in scoring with 58 points.

Stevens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week last year after making four field goals against Northwestern last year in Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa (7-2, 4-2) hosts Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

Iowa place-kicker Drew Stevens (18) greets fans after his team’s win over Northwestern in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)