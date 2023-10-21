IOWA CITY, Iowa — This Saturday the Hawkeye’s will be defending their eight year reign as the winners of the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Matchup

The 6-1 Hawkeyes will play a second straight trophy game Saturday, battling the 3-3 Golden Gophers for Floyd of Rosedale. So far this season the Hawkeyes are 2-0 in trophy games, taking home the Cy-Hawk Trophy and the Heartland Trophy.

Floyd has called Iowa City home for 2,898 consecutive days. The Hawkeyes will be defending that reign, eight straight wins against the Golden Gophers since November 2015, this weekend.

Last weekend Iowa was the underdog, but this week is considered the favorite. The Hawkeyes are ranked 24th in the AP Poll and are favored to win by 3.5 points as of Friday afternoon.

Gameday forecast

It looks to be a beautiful day for some football on Saturday. It’ll be sunny with a high of 66 degrees. It will be a little breezy with winds out of the NW at 20 to 25 mph, so make sure to have a jacket on hand.

How to watch

Kickoff is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. You can catch all the action right here on WHO 13 or by streaming on Peacock.