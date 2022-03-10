INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team is moving on to the quarterfinals at the Big Ten Tournament after a dominant performance against Northwestern on Thursday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes dismantled the Wildcats, winning 112-76 The Hawkeyes were led by sophomore Keegan Murray with 26 points and eight rebounds. Senior Jordan Bohannon, appearing in his final Big Ten Tournament, added 17 points on five-of-eight shooting on three-pointers.

The Hawkeyes will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Rutgers beat the Hawkeyes in New Jersey in their only matchup this season back in January.

The Hawkeyes are inarguably heading for the NCAA tournament as at least an at-large bid next week, but could improve their seeding with a deep run this weekend. The Hawkeyes haven’t played in the tournament championship since last winning the title in 2006.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Payton Sandfort #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes takes a shot over Pete Nance #22 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes takes a shot over Julian Roper II #5 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

