IOWA CITY – For the 3rd straight year the Hawkeyes win the CyHawk mens basketball game. Luka Garza dominated the 2nd half as Iowa steamrolls ISU 105-77.

Garza was in foul trouble the first half but finished with 34 points on 13/14 shooting, including 6 threes. Jack Nunge scored 17, Joe Wieskamp 16.

Javan Johnson led Iowa State with 20.

Iowa improves to 5-0, ISU falls to 1-2.