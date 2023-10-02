Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week and linebacker Nick Jackson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week for their performances in the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 win over Michigan State on Saturrday.

DeJean returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to break a 16-16 tie with 3:45 left in the game, then Jackson forced a fumble to preserve Iowa’s seven-point lead. It was the longest Hawkeyes punt return for a touchdown since Kevonte Martin-Manley’s 83-yard TD return in 2013. Jackson recorded double-digit tackles in each of the past two games, including 10 on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett #49, defensive back Quinn Schulte #30 and linebacker Nick Jackson #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after Hurkett recovered a fumble against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Sebastian Castro was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the year.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Defensive back Cooper DeJean #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs a punt return down the sideline against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)