#Hawkeyes stay unbeaten at Carver Hawkeye Arena with an easy 87-72 win over 19th ranked Northwestern. Iowa now 8-2 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten.

Jordan Bohannon had 6 threes and 24 points. CJ Fredrick 19 points, 17 in the first half. All-American Luka Garza’s adds 18 points, ending 20+ streak in Big Ten play.

Photo courtesy of AP.