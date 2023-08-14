A football soars through the uprights at Kinnick Stadium on October 19, 2019. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes will begin the 2023 football season ranked in the top 25. On Monday the Hawkeyes secured the 25th and final spot in the preseason poll released by the Associated Press.

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs begin the season ranked #1, followed by Big Ten arch rivals Michigan and Ohio State. Two more SEC powerhouses, Alabama and LSU, round out the top five.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will begin their season on September 2nd against Utah State. This is the 10th time that Kirk Ferentz has lead the Hawkeyes to the preseason top 25.

Here is the full top 25:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Alabama LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Washington Texas Tennessee Notre Dame Utah Oregon Kansas State TCU Oregon State Wisconsin Oklahoma North Carolina Ole Miss Texas A & M Tulane Iowa Hawkeyes

Twenty-four other schools received at least one vote from one sports writer nationwide. Iowa State did not receive any votes.