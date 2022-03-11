INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved closer to their first Big Ten Tournament championship game in 16 years by knocking off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday afternoon. Iowa beat Rutgers 84-74 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The Hawkeyes advance to take on Indiana on Saturday at 1:00 pm for a spot in the tournament championship game.

The Hawkeyes were led, as always, by Keegan Murray. The sophomore led the team in scoring with 26 and rebounds with eight. Senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Tony Perkins each added 16 points.

This is the Hawkeyes’ men’s team’s first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals since they last won the tournament in 2006. The Indiana Hoosiers opened the day by knocking off top-seed Illinois. They’ll have a de-facto home crowd for the game on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Tony Perkins #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes takes a shot during the second half in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes takes a shot over Julian Roper II #5 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Tony Perkins #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket while guarded by Caleb McConnell #22 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Joe Toussaint #2 of the Iowa Hawkeyes brings the ball up the court in the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is fouled by Paul Mulcahy #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dunks the ball over Clifford Omoruyi #11 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes takes a shot over Jalen Miller #2 and Clifford Omoruyi #11 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Joe Toussaint #2 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rebounds the ball over Ron Harper Jr. #24 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)