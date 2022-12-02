Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV announced on social media Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime,” Bruce said.

The sophomore started eight games and appeared in 11 total for Iowa, catching 19 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

In 2021, Bruce played in 14 games — starting four — and had 25 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown.

