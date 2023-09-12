The Iowa women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The schedule features seven home games and two exhibitions, including one against DePaul in Kinnick Stadium on October 15. Tickets for the “Crossover at Kinnick” are still available.

The Hawkeyes open the regular season with a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson on November 6.

Iowa won a school-record 31 games, advanced to a Final Four and finished as the NCAA national runners-up.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark was the consensus National Player of the Year and Collegiate Woman of the Year, averaging 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds. Seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin and sophomore Hannah Stuelke also are returning for Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

2023-24 Iowa women’s basketball nonconference schedule

Oct. 1: DePaul (exhibition), Iowa City, Iowa, Kinnick Stadium

Oct. 22: Clarke College (exhibition), Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Nov. 6: Fairleigh Dickinson, Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Nov. 9: vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center

Nov. 12: at Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa, McLeod Center

Nov. 16: Kansas State, Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Nov. 19: Drake, Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Nov. 24: Purdue-Fort Wayne, Estero, Fla., Hertz Arena

Nov. 25: Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, Fla., Hertz Arena

Nov. 26: Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, Fla., Hertz Arena

Dec. 2: Bowling Green, Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Dec. 6: at Iowa State, Ames, Iowa, Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 16: vs. Cleveland State, Des Moines, Iowa Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 21: Loyola-Chicago, Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena