WEST DES MOINES, Iowa —

Whether it is “Fight, fight, fight for Iowa,” or “Rocky Top Tennessee,” there’s a vodka for that. As the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers battle for a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vicory, the future makeup of both programs can be partly tied to the sales of a vodka made over 1,300 miles away from Orlando at The Foundry Distilling Company in West Des Moines’ Historic Valley Junction. “We were excited. I think it’s cool and the first time schools we work with have been playing one another,” said Scott Bush, owner of Foundry Distilling Company.

What started as a unique partnership locally in 2023 with the Swarm Collective helping University of Iowa athletes has snowballed for Bush into opportunities with similar collectives for eight separate universities. “Arizona, Ole Miss’ is called ‘The Grove. It is their tailgating spot. SMU, North Carolina has Franklin Street which is the cool street with bars. The Flying T (TCU) which is cool because I think my son is going to go there, UCLA, Alabama AND Nebraska,” said Bush.

The Foundry makes the vodka in West Des Moines. Bush said, “We developed a great vodka but it only works if you support it.” That is because twenty-five-percent of the sales goes to the respective university’s collective to support student athletes.

“Tito’s has taken over the world from a vodka perspective. Our thought is why would these fans at these schools drink a vodka made in Austin, Texas when they can drink this product that they know directly supports their student athletes,” Bush said.

Tailgates leading to touchdowns. “Fans you know we have both Iowa and Tennessee and we hope their fans on Monday are all using their collective vodka in game day bloody mary’s,” said Bush.

Swarm vodka sales began this past July 2023 and within the first month the foundry was able to donate over $7,000 dollars to the collective in support of student athletes at the University of Iowa. Learn more about the Foundry at www. https://thefoundrydsm.com