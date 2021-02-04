Hawkeye Wrestling Coach Tom Brands Tests Positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Tom Brands, the head wrestling coach for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says Brands tested positive on Wednesday morning during a scheduled rapid test. A follow-up test later in the day confirmed the results. Brands is asymptomatic, according to UI Athletics Department, and will remain at home until at least February 13th. The Hawkeyes have a dual meet this Sunday against Purdue and Ohio State.

Brands released this statement on Thursday:

“Our guys are preparing for competition just as they always do. We are ready to go. I will continue to work remotely. We have a good thing going and we are going to keep moving forward. Right now our focus is on Purdue and Ohio State.” Tom Brands, University of Iowa Head Wrestling Coach