AMES, Iowa — The No. 4 ranked Hawkeye women defeated the Cyclones in front of a sold-out crowd at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark scored 35 points but it was her passing that helped fourth-ranked Iowa pull away from rival Iowa State and secure a 67-58 victory Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (9-1) were trailing 55-54 midway through the fourth quarter, before Clark made a pair of nifty assists to Kate Martin, who converted them into layups that gave Iowa a 60-56 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining.

Clark added a layup of her own to extend the margin to 62-56 with about 2 minutes to play.

Iowa State (4-4) forced a dozen lead changes and eight ties before succumbing to the Hawkeyes, who shot just 34.9% from the floor.

Audi Crooks led the Cyclones with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the fourth time this season Clark has scored 30 or more points. She finished with nine rebounds and five assists. Martin finished with 16 points.

Clark made a 3-pointer and two free throws to give Iowa a 48-43 advantage late in the third quarter, but Iowa State stayed within striking distance.

Clark scored 12 points in the first quarter, but the Cyclones kept pace throughout the first half.

There were eight lead changes in the opening 20 minutes and Crooks forced the seven tie when she scored in the lane to pull Iowa State even at 34.

The Cy-Hawk rivalry win wasn’t the only accomplishment, Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark became the first Hawkeye in program history to reach over 3,000 career points.