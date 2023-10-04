IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was a historic season. The Hawkeyes led the nation in scoring offense, assists per game and field goal percentage to go along with a school record 31 wins. Now for the first time in program history a sellout season ticket crowd wants to see the women’s basketball team do it again. The stakes may be as high as Caitlin Clark’s trophy case but they all say pressure is a privilege.

The first time fans will get a glimpse of the Hawkeyes will be Sunday October 15 and it will be larger than life. An exhibition game against DePaul inside historic Kinnick Stadium with over 47,000 tickets already sold.