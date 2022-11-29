IOWA CITY, IOWA — Who will be under center for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes in their 2022 bowl game? It won’t be Alex Padilla, who replaced an injured Spencer Petras on Saturday in a loss to Nebraska. On Tuesday, Padilla confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will look for a new school to use his final two years of eligibility.

Padilla broke the news in a social media post, saying:

It’s been an honor to represent the black and gold for these past four years. I will cherish every moment and lesson I’ve learned along the way. I would like to thank the University of Iowa and my coaches, athletic staff, and Hawkeye fans for the support and the incredible journey. Thank you to my teammates, our bonds will last a lifetime. After much thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Alex Padilla

Padilla saw his most extensive playing time of the year just three days ago against the Cornhuskers. He entered the game for an injured Spencer Petras in the 1st quarter. Padilla finished the game 16-for-33 passing for 141 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He finishes his Hawkeye career with 821 career passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions across 11 games.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are still awaiting word on which bowl game will accept them to play in the postseason. The Hawkeyes haven’t given an update on Petras’ availability for the game after his injury against Nebraska. Freshmen Joe Labas and Carson May are the other quarterbacks on the Hawkeye roster.