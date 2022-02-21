IOWA CITY, IOWA — A huge road upset on Saturday afternoon has propelled the Iowa Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball team back into the AP Top 25.

The Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7) enter the poll for the first time this season at #25. The Hawkeyes knocked off #18 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday after losing earlier in the week to Michigan in Iowa City.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs once again are #1 in the poll, followed by the University of Arizona and Auburn University. The Purdue Boilermakers out of the Big Ten are ranked fourth this week, followed by the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – FEBRUARY 19: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dunks against Eugene Brown III #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Value City Arena on February 19, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Iowa beat Ohio State 75-62. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes have three games on the schedule this week. They welcome Michigan State to Iowa City on Tuesday before traveling to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers on Friday. They return home on Sunday to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Hawkeyes currently sit in seventh place in the Big Ten.