IOWA — The University of Iowa announced on Tuesday that its scheduled game on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern Wildcats program. Iowa and Northwestern were scheduled to face one another at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. The two schools say they are working with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.
Hawkeye game postponed due to Northwestern COVID-19 issues
by: Dan Hendrickson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now