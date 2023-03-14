IOWA CITY, IOWA — Few cities in America are feeling March Madness more than Iowa City. The Iowa Hawkeye women will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament this week as the fifth-overall seed in the tournament. At the same time, the Hawkeye men are heading to Greensboro, North Carolina where they hope to break a two-decade Sweet 16-less streak. Roger Riley has more on the anticipation from Iowa City.

