Hawk fans ready for Big Ten title game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes take on Michigan in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday. Some fans were getting ready for the game on Friday.

“Tomorrow we’re going to be leaving pretty early. We’re going to try to get out to Indy before the big rush gets there,” said Ethan Curry, a University of Iowa student from Cumming. “We’re hoping to see some Hawkeye fans, enjoy some good weather. We got some good tickets, pretty pricey, they weren’t too cheap, but we’re pretty excited. I think it’ll be good.”

Curry said he and his buddies plan to get out there in good time on Saturday to enjoy the pregame celebration.

Inside the Hawk Shop in the Memorial Union, a table displayed shirts with the Big Ten West Division Champs the Iowa Hawkeyes. Some were picking up shirts, while many were sent from online orders. A store manager said they’ve had brisk business selling these shirts. Should the Hawks prevail against Michigan, championship shirts will be printed.

“I’ve never been to school before we actually have a division win, so it’s nice to have some sort of pride in that,” said John Didomenico, a University of Iowa student. I plan to have people over to my room. Now I live down in Catlett, so I hope to have a couple friends over and watch the game. I think it’ll be a good game.”

“I think they’re big underdogs. They’re gong to have to play their best game of the season on all three levels. I think they’ve got a shot,” said Zach Kowalik, a University of Iowa alum from Chicago. “I think I’ve got what it takes to beat Michigan for sure.”

“Even in that last game against Nebraska they had to score 21 points all night the 3rd and 4th quarter, which is pretty crazy,” said Curry. “Special teams and defense is what we’re going to have to rely on. I don’t know if our offense can always get it done.”

The Hawks face Michigan at 7 p.m. on FOX.