ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old who was reported missing earlier this week.

The Ankeny Police Department says 15-year-old Kyler Vander Ploeg was reported missing on Tuesday but hadn’t been seen by family members since March 4th. Police say he had been seen by others in the Ankeny area on Wednesday.

Family and police have been unable to make contact with him.

Vander Ploeg is 5’10”, 165 lbs. with black hair and was wearing a gray hoodie when he was last seen.

If you have any information about Vander Ploeg’s location, please contact Polk Co. Dispatch at (515) 286-3333, ext. #5.